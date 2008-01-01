Make Your Business Energy Efficient With The Help Of A Heating & Cooling Company In NJ

< ![endif]–>

The Entech Group Inc, a premier heating & cooling company in NJ, is urging commercial property owners to have an energy efficient audit performed on their property. Through New Jersey’s Smart Start Program, businesses utilizing energy efficient equipment can take advantage of available incentives and rebates, as well as tax deductions and other incentives.

Using efficient heating and cooling units is one of the simplest ways to be eligible for the Smart Start incentives. The Entech Group Inc, a top company providing heating & cooling in NJ, can help NJ business owners switch to more efficient options. A Federal tax deduction of up to $1.80 per square foot is available for any commercial building that could reduce its overall energy consumption by 50% using various energy efficient equipment and measures – compared to the building’s original energy consumption.

Other incentives available as a result of the New Jersey Smart Start program include financial incentives, financial design incentives, and technical design support incentives.

Make Your Business More Energy Efficient With The Entech Group Inc

The available financial incentives include incentives toward the purchase and installation of qualified energy efficient equipment. The qualified energy efficient equipment includes Prescriptive Lighting and Controls, High Efficiency HVAC Units, High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters and Boilers, and Electric Chiller Units. The financial incentive package is based on the level of efficiency of each piece of equipment.

For buildings 50,000 square feet or more, there are financial design incentives available to offset the project engineering fees related to the analysis of high efficiency alternatives. For a pre-design planning session, an initial incentive of $1,000 is available. A $5,000 incentive or more is available for the design simulation and modeling performed by a design professional to test the performance of high efficiency alternatives.

A technical design support incentive is available for buildings 50,000 square feet or less. The technical design support incentive is available to assist the design professional when considering the analysis of the high efficiency alternatives, and offers up to eight hours of design support.

To learn more about efficient heating & cooling in NJ or to learn more about the energy audit