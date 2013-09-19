Stay Cool With These Helpful Tips From A Top Company For Heating And Cooling In New Jersey

< ![endif]–>

Summer is in full swing, and The Entech Group Inc, a leading company for heating and cooling in New Jersey, knows how important your AC unit can be. Though you may only use your AC unit in the dead of summer, its up-keep is key throughout the entire year.

Heating and cooling specialists in NJ, like the professionals at The Entech Group Inc. agree that regular maintenance for all parts of the AC unit is vital to efficient operation. The most important part of the AC unit is the filter. Clogged, dirty filters block normal airflow and reduce a system’s efficiency significantly. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5% to 15%. During the warmer months, heating and cooling specialists recommend replacing the filter every one to two months.

Homeowners should also check and clean the air conditioning coils. Coils collect dirt, which reduces the coil’s ability to absorb heat. To avoid this problem, check coils every year and clean as necessary. Another part of the AC unit that can become clogged is the condensate drain. To unclog the drain, just run a stiff wire through the drain channels.

Keep Your AC Unit From Leaving You Hot And Bothered In The Summer

Finally, AC window units should be checked to make sure that the seal between the unit and the window is secure. Also, during winter months, heating and cooling specialists at The Entech Group Inc, a premier company for heating and cooling in New Jersey, advise that the unit be covered and protected from winter weather and debris.

Homeowners whose AC unit is not working properly can call a professional heating and cooling specialist in NJ. For more information about HVAC services in NJ, please visit http://www.entechgroupinc.com.