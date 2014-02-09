More Efficient Heating & Cooling For NJ Homeowners From The Entech Group Inc

New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program is offering heating and cooling incentives for New Jersey victims of Hurricane Sandy. These incentives will be offered through the end of June, and will help lower utility bills for homeowners.

New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program announced additional heating and cooling incentive last year in an effort to assist victims of Hurricane Sandy. As the funds have been extended, NJ residents have a few more weeks to participate in the programs.

The COOLAdvantage Program provides rebates for energy efficient central air conditioners or heat pumps as well as “best practices” on proper sizing and installation that affect operating efficiency. The WARMAdvantage Program provides rebates for high efficiency home heating systems and/or water heaters. To be eligible, consumers must purchase, install and operate a heating system and/or water heater that meets all applicable efficiency requirements.

Advantage Of More Efficient Heating And Cooling For NJ Homeowners

Homeownders spend an average of 44% of their utility bills on heating and cooling, according to New Jersey’s The Entech Group Inc. As an added bonus, homeowners that switch to more energy efficient technologies will see dramatic savings on their utility bill.

Homeowners that switch to more energy efficient technologies will see dramatic savings on their utility bill.

